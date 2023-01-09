Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

