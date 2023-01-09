Robert M. Macdonald Acquires 500 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Macdonald bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,415.27.

Robert M. Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

On Friday, December 30th, Robert M. Macdonald acquired 300 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.59 per share, with a total value of C$8,577.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total transaction of C$38,356.02.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.97. The company had a trading volume of 192,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,387. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.50. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$607.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 6.4299994 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.22.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.