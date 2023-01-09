Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

ROK traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,100. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $339.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

