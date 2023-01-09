Rod Antal Sells 15,777 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,172,262.28.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.04. 58,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$31.00.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SSR Mining

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

