Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) PT Raised to $14.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,049,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $70,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,049,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,824,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,066. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

