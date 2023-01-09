Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.35 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,470.40 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00007841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34769456 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

