Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.68%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 44.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

