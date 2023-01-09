Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

