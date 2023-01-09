Scotiabank Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$59.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE SJ traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.64. 46,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.53. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.54 and a one year high of C$50.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.36. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 4 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.