SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.2 %

S opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SentinelOne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after buying an additional 133,127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 125,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.