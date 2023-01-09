Sepio Capital LP Acquires 341,987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 282,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

