Sepio Capital LP Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $256.71. 19,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its 200-day moving average is $238.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

