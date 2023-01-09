Sepio Capital LP Invests $5.83 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

IJS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.50. 2,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,175. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

