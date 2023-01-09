Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,476 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco India ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $28.11.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.