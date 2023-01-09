Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.72.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,450. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $333.17.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

