ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Lowered to $224.00 at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $208.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.93. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,304,471.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,304,471.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $12,615,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $7,258,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

