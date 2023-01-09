Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0025

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $131.81 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,034,562,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

