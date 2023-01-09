Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Silgan Stock Performance
Shares of SLGN opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About Silgan
