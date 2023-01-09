SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0636 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $73.06 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00043066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00241922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,606,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,148,801,648 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,148,801,648.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.06288387 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $36,134,523.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

