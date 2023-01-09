SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.68. 2,305,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.