SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Position Reduced by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,600. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.