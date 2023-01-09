Spell Token (SPELL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.66 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Spell Token has a market cap of $63.62 million and $13.66 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

