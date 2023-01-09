Spinnaker Trust Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $258.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

