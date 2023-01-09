Spinnaker Trust Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.71. 29,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.91 and a 200 day moving average of $441.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $515.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

