Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.64.

SPOT opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $240.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

