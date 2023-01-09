SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a total market cap of $58.62 million and $1,200.19 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SPRITZMOON is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2021. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official website is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official message board is info-71194.medium.com. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00005493 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,125.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token
