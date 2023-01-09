Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $81.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

