Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 217,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 50,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

