Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.27. 31,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.01.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

