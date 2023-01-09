State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $116,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 484,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,286,000 after purchasing an additional 273,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $13.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.50. 23,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $631.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

