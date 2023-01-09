State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $57.39 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. 150,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,434. The company has a market cap of $235.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

