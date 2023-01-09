State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $88.52 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $88,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. 205,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,048. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Stories
