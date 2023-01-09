State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,574 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $51,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,750. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.99.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

