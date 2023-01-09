State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,136 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 686,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 77,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

