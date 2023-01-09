Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $66.93 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $66.93 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,219.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00472865 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020056 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00925139 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00116943 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001753 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00617158 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005788 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00257011 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,081,090 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
