StockNews.com Downgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0162 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

