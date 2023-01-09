StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HFWA opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

