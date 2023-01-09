StockNews.com Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Loop Capital started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.17. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,895.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

