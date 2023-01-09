StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $781,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

