StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
