StockNews.com Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Buy

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WINA stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.43 and its 200-day moving average is $226.67. Winmark has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $255.03.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a net margin of 50.63%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

