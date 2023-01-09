StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $10.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 63,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 105.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 594,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.