Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 85,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.12. 12,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $169.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

