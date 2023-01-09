Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 3,731 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. 54,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

