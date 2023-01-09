Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after buying an additional 114,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,251. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $404.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

