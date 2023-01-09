Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.92. 62,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,916. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

