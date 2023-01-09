Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 179 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,497. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

