Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.54. 758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
