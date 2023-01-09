Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.54. 758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 60,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Studio City International Stock Up 11.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.