Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $229,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 476,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,649,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

