Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 2,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.34. 1,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,150. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

